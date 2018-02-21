Scotland team to play England in Six Nations

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend on Wednesday named the following team to play England in their Six Nations match at Murrayfield on Saturday:

15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Tommy Seymour, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Pete Horne, 11-Sean Maitland, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Greig Laidlaw, 8-Ryan Wilson, 7-Hamish Watson, 6-John Barclay (captain), 5-Jonny Gray, 4-Grant Gilchrist, 3-Simon Berghan, 2-Stuart McInally, 1-Gordon Reid.

Replacements: 16-Scott Lawson, 17-Jamie Bhatti, 18-Willem Nel, 19-Tim Swinson, 20-David Denton, 21-Ali Price, 22-Nick Grigg, 23-Blair Kinghorn.

