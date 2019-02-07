Scotland team to play Ireland in Six Nations

Sport

Scotland team to play Ireland in Six Nations

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend on Thursday named the following team to play Ireland at Murrayfield in their Six Nations game on Saturday:

Six Nations Championship - Scotland v Italy
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Scotland v Italy - Murrayfield, Edinburgh, Britain - February 2, 2019 Scotland's Stuart Hogg in action Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Bookmark

EDINBURGH: Scotland coach Gregor Townsend on Thursday named the following team to play Ireland at Murrayfield in their Six Nations game on Saturday:

15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Tommy Seymour, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Sam Johnson, 11-Sean Maitland, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Greig Laidlaw (captain), 8-Josh Strauss, 7-Jamie Ritchie, 6-Ryan Wilson, 5-Jonny Gray, 4-Grant Gilchrist, 3-Simon Berghan, 2-Stuart McInally, 1-Allan Dell

Replacements: 16-Fraser Brown, 17-Jamie Bhati, 18-D’Arcy Rae, 19-Ben Toolis, 20-Rob Harley, 21-Ali Price, 22-Pete Horne, 23-Blair Kinghorn

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark