Scotland team to play Ireland in Six Nations
Scotland coach Gregor Townsend on Thursday named the following team to play Ireland at Murrayfield in their Six Nations game on Saturday:
EDINBURGH: Scotland coach Gregor Townsend on Thursday named the following team to play Ireland at Murrayfield in their Six Nations game on Saturday:
15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Tommy Seymour, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Sam Johnson, 11-Sean Maitland, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Greig Laidlaw (captain), 8-Josh Strauss, 7-Jamie Ritchie, 6-Ryan Wilson, 5-Jonny Gray, 4-Grant Gilchrist, 3-Simon Berghan, 2-Stuart McInally, 1-Allan Dell
Replacements: 16-Fraser Brown, 17-Jamie Bhati, 18-D’Arcy Rae, 19-Ben Toolis, 20-Rob Harley, 21-Ali Price, 22-Pete Horne, 23-Blair Kinghorn
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)