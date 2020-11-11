Scotland team to play Italy in Autumn Nations Cup

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend on Wednesday named the following team for the Autumn Nations Cup clash against Italy in Florence on Saturday:

15-Stuart Hogg (capt), 14-Darcy Graham, 13-Chris Harris, 12-Sam Johnson, 11- Duhan van der Merwe, 10-Duncan Weir, 9-Ali Price, 8-Blade Thomson, 7-Hamish Watson, 6-Jamie Ritchie, 5-Jonny Gray, 4-Scott Cummings, 3-Zander Fagerson, 2-Stuart McInally, 1-Rory Sutherland

Replacements: 16-George Turner, 17-Oli Kebble, 18-WP Nel, 19-Sam Skinner, 20-Nick Haining, 21-Sam Hildago-Clyne Steele, 22-James Lang, 23-Blair Kinghorn.

