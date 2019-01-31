Scotland team to play Italy in Six Nations

Sport

Scotland team to play Italy in Six Nations

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend on Thursday named the following team to play Italy at Murrayfield in their Six Nations opener on Saturday:

FILE PHOTO: Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend at Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland - Mar
FILE PHOTO: Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend at Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland - March 10, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Bookmark

EDINBURGH: Scotland coach Gregor Townsend on Thursday named the following team to play Italy at Murrayfield in their Six Nations opener on Saturday:

15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Tommy Seymour, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Sam Johnson, 11-Blair Kinghorn, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Greig Laidlaw (captain), 8-Ryan Wilson, 7-Jamie Ritchie, 6-Sam Skinner, 5-Grant Gilchrist, 4-Ben Toolis, 3-WP Nel, 2-Stuart McInally, 1-Allan Dell

Replacements: 16-Jake Kerr, 17-Jamie Bhati, 18-Simon Berghan, 19-Gary Graham, 20-Josh Strauss, 21-Ali Price, 22-Adam Hastings, 23-Chris Harris.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by David Goodman)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark