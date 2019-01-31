Scotland team to play Italy in Six Nations
Scotland coach Gregor Townsend on Thursday named the following team to play Italy at Murrayfield in their Six Nations opener on Saturday:
15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Tommy Seymour, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Sam Johnson, 11-Blair Kinghorn, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Greig Laidlaw (captain), 8-Ryan Wilson, 7-Jamie Ritchie, 6-Sam Skinner, 5-Grant Gilchrist, 4-Ben Toolis, 3-WP Nel, 2-Stuart McInally, 1-Allan Dell
Replacements: 16-Jake Kerr, 17-Jamie Bhati, 18-Simon Berghan, 19-Gary Graham, 20-Josh Strauss, 21-Ali Price, 22-Adam Hastings, 23-Chris Harris.
