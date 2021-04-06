Scotland to play Luxembourg, Netherlands in Euro 2020 warm-ups

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Scotland will play international friendlies against Luxembourg and the Netherlands in the build-up to this year's European Championship, the country's soccer federation said on Tuesday.

Steve Clarke's side will face Netherlands on June 2 in Algarve, Portugal, before meeting Luxembourg on June 6.

"The matches provide an opportunity to build on the progress that got us to the finals and fine-tune before what we all want to be a memorable return to a major tournament," Clarke said.

Scotland open their Euro 2020 campaign against Czech Republic at Hampden Park on June 14. England and Croatia are the other teams in Group D.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)