Scotland accept World Rugby fine over Japan typhoon comments

EDINBURGH: The Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) has accepted a fine and "expressed its regret" for comments made at the Rugby World Cup in relation to the potential cancellation of their match against Japan in Yokohama due to Typhoon Hagibis.

Three World Cup pool matches were cancelled at the World Cup and Scotland's decisive game with hosts Japan was in doubt for several days due to the impact of the typhoon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SRU chief executive Mark Dodson had threatened legal action if the match did not go ahead, saying that the decision "was not just" and suggested that New Zealand might have been treated differently in the same situation.

A World Rugby disputes committee ruled last week that Dodson's comments constituted misconduct and formally reprimanded and fined the SRU, saying it should also issue a "meaningful apology".

"World Rugby can confirm that the Scottish Rugby Union has expressed its regret and has confirmed it will not challenge World Rugby further on this matter," World Rugby said in a statement on Thursday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The Scottish Rugby Union has agreed to pay a donation of 70,000 pounds (US$90,000) to World Rugby and the matter is now closed."

It an earlier statement, World Rugby said that it "strongly believed the comments, which suggested an unfair and disorganised treatment of all teams, to be inappropriate and ill-judged at a time when Japan was preparing for the largest and most destructive typhoon in decades".

The match did go ahead, with Japan claiming a famous 28-21 victory that sent them into the quarter-finals and eliminated the Scots.