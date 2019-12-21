Scott surges into lead at Australian PGA Championship

Home hero Adam Scott shot a patient three-under 69 to take a one-shot lead at the Australian PGA Championship after the third round on Saturday and raise his hopes of a second title at the AUS$1.5 million (US$1.03 million) event on the Gold Coast.

MELBOURNE: Home hero Adam Scott shot a patient three-under 69 to take a one-shot lead at the Australian PGA Championship after the third round on Saturday and raise his hopes of a second title at the AUS$1.5 million (US$1.03 million) event on the Gold Coast.

The former world number one overcame a slow start and a bogey on the fifth hole to roll in four birdies from the ninth and reach a 10-under total of 206, one ahead of compatriot Wade Ormsby at the Royal Pines Resort.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Australian Nick Flanagan soared into contention with a course record 63 to stand a stroke adrift of Ormsby, in a group of four tied for third.

Flanagan had flirted with the cut-line after opening rounds of 72 and 73 but got off to a flying start on Saturday with four of his nine birdies coming in his first four holes.

"Yeah, it was kind of out of the blue," the 35-year-old told reporters.

"Puts me in a good spot for tomorrow and hopefully go out there and just kind of play similar golf."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Double defending champion Cameron Smith's hopes of completing a hat-trick of titles at the European Tour co-sanctioned event dimmed with a scratchy even-par 72.

Smith will start Sunday five strokes adrift of Scott.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)