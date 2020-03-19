Scottish club Hearts ask staff to take 50per cent wage cut

REUTERS: Scottish Premier League club Heart of Midlothian have asked all staff, including players, to take a 50per cent wage cut as they gear up to face weeks or months without football because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Football around the world has been brought to a standstill by the pandemic, depriving clubs of revenue. Teams outside the big five European leagues, such as four-times Scottish champions Hearts, are seen as the most vulnerable.

Hearts chairwoman Ann Budge said there would be no income from matches during the stoppage while a ban on large gatherings would impact non-matchday business streams.

"This reduction in income is not sustainable without taking immediate action to cut staff costs and overheads," she said in a club statement.

"We have asked all full-time employees, managers, coaches, players and player back-room staff, with effect from the beginning of April, to accept a 50 prevent cut in their monthly salary.

"We cannot say how long these measures will be in place," she added. "Staff and players alike, who feel unable or unwilling to accept this revision to their contracts, will, of course, be offered the option of contract termination."

(Editing by Ed Osmond)