Scottish club St Mirren report seven positive COVID-19 tests

REUTERS: Scottish Premiership club St Mirren have reported seven positive COVID-19 tests which has prompted the Scottish FA (SFA) to order top-flight clubs to return to twice-weekly testing.

The SFA said in a statement https://www.scottishfa.co.uk/news/coronavirus-joint-response-group-update-23-july/?rid=14258 that it had been informed of the tests on Thursday and relayed the information to the Scottish government. St Mirren's friendly against St Johnstone on Saturday has been cancelled.

The BBC reported that the tests were all among coaches and backroom staff and no players were involved.

"In light of this and other recent events, the Joint Response Group hereby notifies Scottish Premiership clubs that with immediate effect they must revert to twice-weekly testing protocols until further notice," said the SFA statement.

Teams have been tested once a week since July 8.

The last Scottish season was called off because of the novel coronavirus pandemic and the new season is due to start on Aug. 1. when St Mirren are scheduled to host Livingston.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)