Scottish FA apologises after assistant referee COVID-19 breach

REUTERS: The Scottish Football Association (SFA) has apologised after assistant referee Graeme Stewart officiated Saturday's game between Hibernian and Hamilton when he was supposed to be self-isolating.

Stewart, along with David Roome and Bobby Madden, were part of the team that took charge of a Greek Super League game between Panathinaikos and Olympiacos in Athens last weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Roome tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday after returning from Greece and although Stewart and Madden returned two negative tests, they were considered to be close contacts.

Madden was due to take charge of Sunday's game between Ross County and Celtic but was replaced hours before kick-off.

"While the circumstances are complex the reality is that under Scottish Government guidelines all match officials involved in the trip should be considered close contacts," Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell said in a statement.

"I have tonight apologised to Hibernian and Hamilton Academical for the unnecessary risk of having an assistant referee at a match when he should have been self-isolating, however much it is mitigated by two negative tests in the build-up to the match."

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru, Editing by William Maclean)