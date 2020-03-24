Scottish FA tells clubs to stop holding training sessions

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

The Scottish Football Association (SFA) has urged clubs to stop conducting training sessions and adhere to government guidelines on the coronavirus crisis.

REUTERS: The Scottish Football Association (SFA) has urged clubs to stop conducting training sessions and adhere to government guidelines on the coronavirus crisis.

Following a meeting of their joint response group, the SFA has reminded member clubs "in the strongest possible terms" to "desist" training activities and follow the social distancing advice outlined by the government.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I would urge our members, and especially our Affiliated National Associations responsible for grassroots football, to ensure clubs observe social distancing guidance outlined by government," SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell said in a statement.

"While many of the instances have been anecdotal, I have seen it for myself this weekend. Please stop it. I urge everyone involved in the game to do what we can to safeguard public health as best we can.

"The message from the First Minister (Nicola Sturgeon), which was reiterated today, could not be clearer when she said 'the advice that is being given to people is not to be seen as optional'. That applies to football as it does across society."

The joint response group said they want their advice to be circulated as widely as possible, including to clubs, parents, players, match officials, staff and supporters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scottish football has been suspended until at least April 30 due to the coronavirus outbreak, but the SFA added there still remains uncertainty about when the 2019-20 season may resume.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, Editing by Raju gopalakrishnan)