Scrumhalf Randall withdrawn from England squad

LONDON: England's third-choice scrumhalf Harry Randall has withdrawn from the squad ahead of the Six Nations clash with Wales in Cardiff next weekend because of an ankle injury.

The uncapped Randall, 23, will be replaced by Alex Mitchell in the 28-player squad currently preparing at their training base.

Bristol Bears scrumhalf Randall was called up for the first time by Eddie Jones for the Six Nations squad after impressing him with his running and attacking style.

England need a victory in Wales on Saturday to put themselves back in contention for the title after losing to Scotland and beating Italy in their opening two games.

