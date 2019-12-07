Athletics: Shanti Pereira claims SEA Games bronze in 200m

CLARK: Singapore’s Shanti Pereira clinched a bronze with a time of 23.77s in the women’s 200m final at the SEA Games on Saturday (Dec 7).

Philippines’ Kristina Knott crossed the line first in a Games record time of 23.01s. Vietnam’s Le Thu Chinh, the event’s defending champion, finished second.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Knott had set a Games record in the heats with a time of 23.07s. Pereira finished 3rd in the field of 11, clocking 23.94s.

Pereira bagged a bronze in the last edition of the Games in Kuala Lumpur with a time of 23.68s. She also finished third in the 100m at the 2017 Games.

Pereira was 2015 Games champion in the same event when she rewrote the national record after clocking a personal best of 23.60s.

Pereira’s bronze is the Singapore athletics’ team first medal of the 30th SEA Games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Follow Mediacorp’s coverage of the 30th SEA Games and get the widest Team Singapore coverage with four LIVE channels on Toggle. Go to toggle.sg/seagames2019 for details.

