Badminton: Singapore women’s team settles for SEA Games bronze after defeat by Indonesia

MANILA: Singapore women’s badminton team had to settle for a bronze on Monday (Dec 2) after losing to Indonesia in the semi-finals of the 30th SEA Games.



Singapore fell 1-3 to Indonesia at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex, with Hooi Jaslyn Yue Yann bagging the only win for her team during her singles match against Fitriani.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The final doubles match saw Indonesian pair Ramadhanti Siti Fadia Silva and Sugiato Ribka beat Singapore's Sari Shinta Mulia and Wong Jia Ying 3-1 to seal the win.

Singapore shares the bronze with Malaysia, which was beaten 3-0 by Thailand in the other semi-final. There is no playoff for third and fourth places.



Thailand and Indonesia will meet in the finals on Tuesday.



In the last edition of the Games, Singapore also finished with a bronze in the women’s team event after losing 3-0 to Thailand in the semis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The men's semi-finals take place on Monday afternoon with Singapore facing Malaysia and Indonesia up against Thailand.

On Sunday, Singapore won its first gold medals at the SEA Games in wushu and figure skating.

The women’s water polo team claimed Singapore’s first medal of the Games with a silver after beating the Philippines 13-6 in their final double round robin match.

Singapore also won historic medals in dancesport with Jerome Teo and Rachel Teo clinching a silver in the mixed Foxtrot, a bronze in the mixed Viennese Waltz and a bronze in the mixed Waltz event.

Team Singapore has sent its biggest away contingent to the SEA Games this year, with 666 athletes from 48 sports.

In 2017, Team Singapore’s contingent of 560 athletes in Kuala Lumpur won 58 gold, 59 silver and 71 bronze medals.

Follow Mediacorp’s coverage of the 30th SEA Games and get the widest Team Singapore coverage with four LIVE channels on Toggle. Go to toggle.sg/seagames2019 for details.

