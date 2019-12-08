Badminton: Singapore's Loh Kean Yew upsets top seed, books place in SEA Games finals

NEW CLARK CITY, Philippines: Loh Kean Yew booked his place in the men’s singles finals after beating top seed Kantaphon Wangcharoen at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex in Manila on Sunday (Dec 8).

Despite losing the first set 16-21, Loh bounced back to beat his opponent 21-6, 21-9.

The Thai is currently ranked 13th in the world, while 21-year-old Loh is ranked 30th.

The result means Loh will improve on his bronze medal finish at the 2015 edition of the Games.

This is also the first time since 2007 that a Singaporean men’s singles badminton player has reached the SEA Games finals.

