Badminton: Singapore's Loh Kean Yew settles for silver after losing SEA Games final

NEW CLARK CITY, Philippines: Singapore’s wait for a gold medal in the badminton men’s singles continues after Loh Kean Yew lost 18-21, 18-21 to Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex in Manila on Monday (Dec 9).

World number 14 Lee proved too strong for 22-year-old Loh, who is currently ranked 16 places below him.

Loh had booked his place in the final after beating top seed Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand 16-21, 21-6, 21-9 on Sunday.

He is the first men’s badminton player to have reached the singles final at the SEA Games since 2007.

The last men’s singles gold won by Singapore was when Wong Shoon Keat triumphed on home soil in 1983.



