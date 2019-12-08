Bowling: Hat-trick of golds for New Hui Fen as she wins women’s masters at SEA Games

NEW CLARK CITY, Philippines: It was yet another gold for Singapore’s women bowlers on Sunday (Dec 8) as New Hui Fen continued on her rich vein of form to win the women’s masters event at the Coronado Lanes in Manila.

New beat Malaysia’s Siti Safiyah Amirah 213-194 to win the gold. New’s compatriot Shayna Ng finished third.

This is the third gold won by the women bowlers and New has had a hand in all three.

She first won the women’s singles gold on Tuesday, before teaming up with Shayna Ng, Cherie Tan and Daphne Tan to win the women’s team event - Singapore’s first SEA Games victory in the event since 2011.

At the 2017 Games, the women bowlers won a gold, courtesy of Cherie Tan in the singles event.

