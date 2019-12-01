Dancesport: Singapore athletes shine in opening day of SEA Games competition
MANILA: Singapore’s dancesport athletes were top performers on day one of the event at the 30th SEA Games in the Philippines after bagging a total of five medals on Sunday (Dec 1).
The medal haul is also a historic one for Singapore, as the one silver and four bronzes are the first SEA Games medals for the country.
The silver came courtesy of Jerome Teo and Rachel Teo who finished second in the mixed Foxtrot.
The pair also bagged bronze medals in the mixed Viennese Waltz and mixed Waltz events.
There was also a bronze for Shannen Tan and Gary Tsan, who competed in the mixed Pasadoble event.
In the men’s Breaking finals, Jeremy Sim finished third to claim a bronze medal.
This is only the second time that Dancesport has featured at the SEA Games, after it was included in the 2005 edition, also held in the Philippines.