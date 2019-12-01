Dancesport: Singapore athletes shine in opening day of SEA Games competition

Jerome Teo and Rachel Teo
Jerome Teo and Rachel Teo bagged a bronze in the mixed Viennese Waltz and a bronze in the Modern Standard events. (Photo: Sport Singapore)
matthew mohan - byline
By Matthew Mohan @MatthewMohanCNA
MANILA: Singapore’s dancesport athletes were top performers on day one of the event at the 30th SEA Games in the Philippines after bagging a total of five medals on Sunday (Dec 1).

The medal haul is also a historic one for Singapore, as the one silver and four bronzes are the first SEA Games medals for the country.

The silver came courtesy of Jerome Teo and Rachel Teo who finished second in the mixed Foxtrot.

Jerome Teo and Rachel Teo sea games
Jerome Teo and Rachel Teo finished second in the mixed Foxtrot. (Photo: Sport Singapore)

The pair also bagged bronze medals in the mixed Viennese Waltz and mixed Waltz events.

There was also a bronze for Shannen Tan and Gary Tsan, who competed in the mixed Pasadoble event.

In the men’s Breaking finals, Jeremy Sim finished third to claim a bronze medal.

Jeremy Sim sea games
Jeremy Sim finished third in the men’s Breaking finals. (Photo: Sport Singapore)

This is only the second time that Dancesport has featured at the SEA Games, after it was included in the 2005 edition, also held in the Philippines.

Source: CNA/mi

