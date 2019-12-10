E-sports: Thomas Kopankiewicz clinches silver for Singapore in Starcraft II

NEW CLARK CITY, the Philippines: Thomas Kopankiewicz clinched a silver medal for Singapore in e-sports on Tuesday (Dec 10) after losing to the Philippines’ Caviar Acampado in the Starcraft II finals at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Kopankiewicz had faced Acampado in the group stages of the tournament, falling 2-1. And the Filipino proved too strong again in the finals as he claimed a 4-1 victory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kopankiewicz had beaten Vietnam’s Tran Hong Phuc 3-1 in the lower bracket finals on Friday (Dec 6) en route to qualifying for the finals.

E-sports is making its debut at the Games and this is Singapore’s first SEA Games silver in the sport.

This is Singapore’s second e-sports medal at the SEA Games, with Chew Khai Kiat winning a bronze in Hearthstone earlier in the Games.

Born to a Polish father and Chinese mother, Kopankiewicz moved to Singapore when he was four.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kopankiewicz was originally not slated to feature at the Games, but a successful appeal meant he could compete in the Philippines.

