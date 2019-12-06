Fencing: Singapore win SEA Games gold in women's team foil

MANILA: Team Singapore's fencers won gold in the women's team foil final on Friday (Dec 6) at the SEA Games

Singapore beat Vietnam 45-29 on the fourth day of the tournament at the World Trade Center in Manila, bringing their fencing medal tally to three gold medals, one silver and five bronze medals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The winning foil team comprised individual gold medallist Amita Berthier and silver medallist Maxine Wong alongside Denyse Chan and Tatiana Wong.



Singapore won gold in the women's team foil category in 2005, 2007 and 2015; they took silver in 2011.

Singapore beat Vietnam 45-29 in the women's team foil fencing final at SEA Games 2019. (Photo: SNOC)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Follow Mediacorp’s coverage of the 30th SEA Games and get the widest Team Singapore coverage with four LIVE channels on Toggle. Go to toggle.sg/seagames2019 for details.

