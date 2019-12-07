Fencing: Singapore win SEA Games gold in men’s team foil

MANILA: Team Singapore's fencers won yet another gold at the SEA Games, this time in the men’s team foil final on Saturday (Dec 7).

The team of Darren Tan, Jet Ng, Joshua Lim and Kevin Chan beat Thailand 45-26 at the World Trade Center in Manila, bringing the fencing team’s gold medal tally to four.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is the first gold won by Singapore’s male fencers after golds for Amita Berthier, Kiria Tikanah Abdul Rahman and the women’s team foil.

Earlier in the day, Singapore claimed a silver in the women's team epee final after a defeat to the Philippines.

The women’s team comprised Cheryl Lim, Rebecca Ong, Victoria Lim and Kiria Tikanah Abdul Rahman.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Follow Mediacorp’s coverage of the 30th SEA Games and get the widest Team Singapore coverage with four LIVE channels on Toggle. Go to toggle.sg/seagames2019 for details.