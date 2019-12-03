Fencing: Amita Berthier wins individual foil gold, retains SEA Games title

SINGAPORE: Fencer Amita Berthier beat teammate Maxine Wong 15-10 in the women’s individual foil finals on Tuesday (Dec 3) to retain her title from the 2017 SEA Games.

Despite trailing 9-10, Berthier proved too strong for Wong, scoring six consecutive points to clinch gold.

In the semifinals, Berthier beat Philippines’ Samantha Catantan 15-9, while Wong beat Vietnam’s Do Thi Anh 15-13.

Berthier’s gold brings Singapore’s overall gold medal tally to seven golds.

Earlier in the day, bowler New Hui Fen won the women’s singles event to add to Singapore’s gold medal tally. Her teammate Shayna Ng finished third.

Chess’ Gong Qianyun then claimed Singapore’s sixth gold.

