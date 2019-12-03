Fencing: Guaranteed gold for Singapore in women’s individual foil event at SEA Games

SINGAPORE: Fencers Amita Berthier and Maxine Wong have guaranteed Singapore’s sixth gold medal at the 30th SEA Games after qualifying for women’s individual foil finals on Tuesday (Dec 3).

Berthier beat Philippines Samantha Catantan 15-9, while Wong beat Vietnam’s Do Thi Anh 15-13.

Berthier will be defending her title, having won the same event in the 2017 edition of the Games in Kuala Lumpur.



Earlier in the day, bowler New Hui Fen won the women’s singles event to add to Singapore’s gold medal tally.

Her teammate Shayna Ng finished third.

