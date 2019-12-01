Figure skating: Singapore's Chloe Ing takes home gold at SEA Games

SINGAPORE: Figure skater Chloe Ing won Singapore's third gold medal at the 30th SEA Games on Sunday (Dec 1).

Ing scored 52.0 for free skating and had a combined score of 152.67, finishing top of the nine competitors.



"We are now left with only three gold medals to hit the 900 gold medal mark for Team Singapore in SEA Games history," Team Singapore said on Facebook on Sunday.



Ing took home the silver with 128.61 points at the 2017 SEA Games.



