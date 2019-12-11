FAS' action will not affect SNOC's disciplinary proceedings against Singapore footballers who broke curfew

NEW CLARK CITY, Philippines: Any "additional action" taken by the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) against the nine footballers who broke curfew at the SEA Games will not affect the Singapore National Olympic Council’s (SNOC) disciplinary proceedings.

Speaking at a wrap-up press conference on Wednesday (Dec 11), SNOC's secretary-general Chris Chan said that what happened at the Games falls under the council’s jurisdiction.

“We have our team membership agreement. Within the team membership agreement, we have the code of conduct. And we are very clear that whatever the athletes will do here will come under our jurisdiction - SNOCDC (Singapore National Olympic Council’s disciplinary committee)," Mr Chan said.

“We are still unclear what jurisdiction the FAS is purporting to exercise over the nine ... We’re waiting for FAS to establish and justify the basis (of) the additional action.”

In a statement on Dec 5, the SNOC had said that the footballers would face disciplinary hearings after they broke curfew while in the Philippines.

“They were given a stern formal warning and will face disciplinary hearings upon their return to Singapore after the SEA Games,” said SNOC.

This was followed by a statement from the FAS the next day that named six players. It said the players could expect “stiff sanctions from the FAS”.

Three additional players were named by the FAS on Monday, bringing the total to nine.

”The additional action shall not affect SNOC’s disciplinary proceedings against the nine, because we hear mixed reports they (FAS) are doing something, but since we’re here and they are there, we’ll clear this up,” said Mr Chan.

The secretary-general added that he was “surprised” that the footballers were named.

He explained: “I don’t think it’s fair to name the person first until you’ve finished a thorough investigation ... I’m surprised they (FAS) named the players. I suppose that (when) they named the first six, they probably had to add the next three.”

The footballers were below par on the field as well, said Singapore Sports Institute’s head of high performance and athlete life Richard Gordon.

“Football have had one of the most comprehensive preparation periods leading up to the SEA Games so we need to understand a little bit better what’s gone on leading up to and during the SEA Games,” he added.

Fandi Ahmad’s side crashed out of the tournament with just one win in five matches.