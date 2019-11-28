Football: Singapore’s poor start continues after 2-0 loss to Indonesia at SEA Games

MANILA: Singapore fell to a 2-0 loss to Indonesia at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on Thursday (Nov 28) night, with the game descending into scuffles minutes from the final whistle as frustration boiled over.



The defeat means Fandi Ahmad’s Singapore team join Brunei and Laos as the three teams in their group without a win at this year's SEA Games so far.

After either side failed to establish themselves in the first 10 minutes, it was Singapore who had the game’s first chance.

Singapore’s Ryhan Stewart vies for possession, Nov 28, 2019. (Photo: Matthew Mohan)

Faris Ramli seized on a sloppy pass, but only managed to fire his effort high and wide. Indonesia immediately went down the other end, but a brave block from Irfan Fandi meant the chance went begging.

Another chance fell Singapore’s way five minutes later as Faris was upended just outside the box.

But, defender Lionel Tan’s curling goalbound freekick was kept out by Indonesia goalkeeper Arya Winata.

The high pressing game of the Singapore side seemed to work to their advantage as they kept the Indonesians at bay, taking a 0-0 scoreline into the break.

Syahrul Sazali tries to beat his man. (Photo: Matthew Mohan)

The momentum of the game continued to be with the Young Lions. Ikhsan Fandi could have made it 1-0 after being played in nearly by Jacob Mahler, but his shot was deflected wide.

Arguably, the best chance of the game came in the 53rd minute, with Indonesia’s Egy Maulana cutting in from the left, beating a couple of defenders. But his effort was smartly pushed away by Zharfad Rohaizad.

It was Indonesia who finally got the breakthrough in the 64th minute, as Osvaldo Ardilles Haay pounced on some tentative defending to rifle home.

Things went from bad to worse 10 minutes later as Indonesia got their second with Asnawi Bahar bundling home to the delight of the raucous Indonesian contingent in the stands.

Irfan Fandi tries to avoid a tackle. (Photo: Matthew Mohan)

An Irfan header which rebounded off the bar proved the closest the Young Lions would muster but they simply could not find the back of the net.

Singapore are in Group B, which consists of defending champions Thailand, regional heavyweights Indonesia and Vietnam as well as Brunei and Laos.

In Group A, hosts Philippines are drawn with Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia and Timor Leste.

The top two teams from each group qualify for the semi-finals.

The Young Lions, who currently have one point after two games, will face Thailand on Sunday.



