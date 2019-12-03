Football: Goal-shy Singapore lose to Vietnam, crash out of SEA Games

MANILA: Singapore crashed to their third straight defeat at the 30th SEA Games as they went down 1-0 to Vietnam on Tuesday (Dec 3).

The Young Lions were already eliminated from the tournament before they kicked a ball, following Thailand's 2-0 win over Laos earlier in the day.



Advertisement

Advertisement

An 84th minute header by striker Ha Duc Chinh at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in the Philippine capital sealed Vietnam's win to maintain their perfect record in Group B.

The score meant that Singapore have now gone four games without scoring at this tournament.

Vietnam's Ha Duc Chinh celebrates after netting a goal against Singapore at SEA Games 2019.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vietnam, who won their previous matches against Brunei, Laos and Indonesia, showed signs of fatigue in the first hour of the game.

But while they frustrated the Vietnamese, Singapore themselves struggled to make any headway in the match, managing only one shot on target - from an Irfan Fandi free kick in the first half.

Vietnam's Nguyen Van Toan fumbled to catch a ball launched by Irfan Fandi from a free kick.

Singapore will have their last chance to end their goalless, losing streak when they face Brunei on Thursday.

Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam will battle for the top two spots in the group to progress to the semi-finals.

Follow Mediacorp’s coverage of the 30th SEA Games and get the widest Team Singapore coverage with four LIVE channels on Toggle. Go to toggle.sg/seagames2019 for details.

