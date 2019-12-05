Football: Singapore open SEA Games goal account in inconsequential win over Brunei

MANILA: Ikhsan Fandi scored a hat-trick as Singapore’s Under-22 side thumped Brunei 7-0 in their final match at the SEA Games on Thursday (Dec 5).

After going four games - losing three and drawing one - without scoring in Group B, the Young Lions finally opened their account against the bottom side in the group.

Both teams had already been eliminated from the tournament before their encounter.

The opener was scored by captain Irfan Fandi, who nodded home a floated cross from the left in the fourth minute.

Both teams then played out a scrappy first half, with Singapore having most of the possession.

But the Young Lions were wasteful in front of goal, sending shots high over the bar.



Brunei were reduced to 10 men after Farhan Zulkifli was sent off four minutes after the break for a second yellow card.

Singapore tried to make the one-man advantage count by pressing further up the pitch and harrying the Brunei defence, but continued to miss out on opportunities.

The second goal came in the 68th minute after a well-taken goal by Ikhsan Fandi, who latched on to a long pass from Jacob Mahler on the left flank before cutting in to slot in the bottom right corner.

Singapore added a third in the 72nd minute through Saifullah Akbar following a neat touch from Irfan in the penalty box. A fourth goal came from Faris Ramli in the 84th minute after some sloppy defending by Brunei.

Faris added his second in the 86th minute, scoring from close range after finding himself on the end of a low cross from the right.

Ikhsan then added a quick double, with his goals coming in the 92nd and 93rd minutes as Singapore completed their rout.

