FAS names footballers who broke curfew at SEA Games, says they will face 'stiff sanctions'

SINGAPORE: The six players from the Singapore football SEA Games squad who broke curfew while in the Philippines can expect to face "stiff sanctions" for their actions, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said on Friday (Dec 6).

The players - Tajeli Salamat, Joshua Pereira, Zulqarnaen Suzliman, Zharfan Rohaizad, Kenji Rusydi and Lionel Tan - will face a disciplinary hearing by the FAS disciplinary committee on their return to Singapore.

"They were found to have broken curfew time while on national duty at the current SEA Games in Manila," said FAS in a statement. "Their actions contravened the code of conduct that all national players are expected to abide by and as such, they will be dealt with by the FAS."

"Unless there are compelling justifications, these players can expect to face stiff sanctions from the FAS," added the body.

Head Coach Fandi Ahmad voiced his disappointment with the players, calling the incident an "unnecessary setback for the team".

“I am utterly disappointed with the players and I have let them know as much. They are here not only as representatives of the Football Association of Singapore but also Team Singapore and should have known the value of the flag they are bearing," he said.

"This was another unnecessary setback for the team during what turned out as a difficult campaign for us.”

The curfews are there to ensure players' safety and security, to instil discipline and to make sure players are well-rested, said FAS President Lim Kia Tong.

Calling their actions "deplorable" and "calculated", Mr Lim added that the players should have been fully focused on bringing pride back to the game for Singapore, instead of acting with blatant disregard for the code of conduct.

The team beat Brunei 7-0 on Thursday for their only win of the tournament.

“Breaking curfew hours is deplorable and totally against the very values which every footballer is expected to uphold as the ambassador of Singapore at competitions," said Mr Lim.

"Their behaviour affected and dented the capability and morale of the team and they have let down the entire nation," he added.

