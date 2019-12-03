SEA Games: Historic chess gold for Singapore's Gong Qianyun

SUBIC, Philippines: Gong Qianyun won gold in the women's rapid chess category on Tuesday (Dec 3), taking Singapore's all-time SEA Games gold medal tally to 900, according to the Singapore National Olympic Council.

Gong emerged victorious with 7.5 points in a field of 10 players at the Subic Convention Centre.



Chess is making a comeback at this year's SEA Games after its last appearance in 2013 in Myanmar.



Gong's gold was the sixth for Singapore at the Games.

Gong Qianyun in action at the SEA Games 2019 women's rapid chess category. (Photo: SNOC)

Earlier in the day, bowler New Hui Fen won the women’s singles event to add to Singapore’s gold medal tally. Her teammate Shayna Ng finished third.

Singapore won its seventh gold at the Games when fencer Amita Berthier defended her individual foil crown.



