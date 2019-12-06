SEA Games: Historic gold for Singapore golfer James Leow

CLARK: Golfer James Leow won the men's individual tournament at the SEA Games on Friday (Dec 6), bringing home Singapore's first gold in the category in 30 years.



Leow hit a seven under par 65 in the final round of the tournament at the Luisita Golf and Country Club. His overall 13 under par score of 203 placed him top of the leaderboard by 1 stroke at the end of competition in a field of 38.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Competing at the SEA Games for the first time, Leow is Singapore's highest ranked male player in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

At the 2017 SEA Games, Singapore bagged gold in the team event and Marc Ong won silver in the individual category.



Singapore last won individual gold for golf at the SEA Games when Samson Gimson won the tournament in Kuala Lumpur in 1989.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Follow Mediacorp’s coverage of the 30th SEA Games and get the widest Team Singapore coverage with four LIVE channels on Toggle. Go to toggle.sg/seagames2019 for details.

