Cheyenne Goh wins speed skating gold at SEA Games

MANILA: Cheyenne Goh made it four golds in a day for Singapore on Tuesday (Dec 3), after she won the women’s 500m short track speed skating event at the 30th SEA Games.

Goh, 20, clocked a time of 46.421s at the SM Megamall to finish first overall.

Malaysia’s Dione Tan picked up silver, while her compatriot Chong An Ja bagged a bronze.

Singapore’s Soo Kar Weng finished in seventh spot with a timing of 51.895s.

Goh added another medal in the evening when she won bronze in the women's 3,000m short track speed skating team relay final with Victoria Chin, Soo Kar Weng and Suvian Chua.



A bronze medalist at the 2017 Games in Kuala Lumpur, Goh’s win means Singapore’s ice skating contingent have two golds to their name after figure skater Chloe Ing’s win on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, bowler New Hui Fen won the women’s singles event to add to Singapore’s gold medal tally. This was followed by golds in chess (Gong Qianyun) and fencing (Amita Berthier).

