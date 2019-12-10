Jiu-jitsu: Singapore's Constance Lien wins SEA Games gold

NEW CLARK CITY, Philippines: Constance Lien won Singapore’s second gold in jiu-jitsu after beating Nguyen Ngoc Tu by submission in the finals of the women's ne-waza less 62kg category on Tuesday (Dec 10).

Lien’s gold follows Noah Lim’s win on Monday, as the sport made its debut at the regional competition.

Lim defeated Thailand’s Suwijak Kuntong by submission in the less 62kg ne-waza category, claiming Singapore’s first SEA Games gold in the sport.

Constance Lien (top) in action in the SEA Games 2019 jiu jitsu final. (Photo: SportSG)

Lien is Singapore’s first Asian Games medallist in the sport, having won a silver in 2018. She also won a gold at the 2019 World IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Long Beach, California earlier this year.

Jiu-jitsu, along with other martial arts like kurash and sambo, is one of the new sports making its debut in this year’s SEA Games.

