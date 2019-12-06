Swimming: Joseph Schooling wins 100m butterfly gold, retains SEA Games title 

NEW CLARK CITY, Philippines: Olympic champion Joseph Schooling successfully defended his 100m butterfly SEA Games title after clocking a time of 51.84 to win gold at the New Clark City Aquatic Centre on Friday (Dec 6).

Teammate Quah Zheng Wen finished in second place with a time of 51.87.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both Schooling and Quah went below the Olympic qualifying mark of 51.96 for the 100m butterfly to book their tickets for Tokyo 2020.

Joseph Schooling races for his 100m butterfly gold at SEA Games 2019. (Photo: Matthew Mohan)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 100m butterfly is Schooling’s pet event; he is the current Olympic record holder with a time of 50.39.

Schooling is also the defending champion in the event and Games record holder - his timing of 51.38 set at the 2017 SEA Games.

The 2016 Olympic champion has had a stranglehold in this event, also winning gold in 2013 and 2015.



This is Schooling’s first individual medal of the Games after only settling for silver in the 50m butterfly on Thursday after he was pipped by teammate Teong Tzen Wei.

Earlier in the day, it was Quah who was the fastest finisher in the heats, clocking 52.18.

Teammate Schooling finished in second place with a time of 52.99.

Quah Zheng Wen and Joseph Schooling win silver and gold respectively in the 100m butterfly final at SEA Games 2019. (Photo: Matthew Mohan)

Follow Mediacorp’s coverage of the 30th SEA Games and get the widest Team Singapore coverage with four LIVE channels on Toggle. Go to toggle.sg/seagames2019 for details.