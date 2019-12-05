Swimming: Teong Tzen Wei stuns defending champion Joseph Schooling to win 50m butterfly at SEA Games

CLARK: Teong Tzen Wei upset Asian record holder and SEA Games defending champion Joseph Schooling to win gold in the 50m butterfly on Thursday (Dec 5).

Competing in only his second Games, Singapore's Teong clocked a time of 23:55 at the New Clark City Aquatic Centre to pip Schooling (23:61) to the top spot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Indonesia’s Glen Sutanto took home the bronze.

Teong’s win means that Schooling was unable to defend his title from the 2017 Games in Kuala Lumpur, where he won gold with a Games record timing of 23.06.

The current Singapore national record stands at 22.93, clocked by Schooling at the 2017 FINA World Championships. It is also the Asian record.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, it was Teong who was the fastest finisher in the heats, clocking 23:92, ahead of Olympic champion Schooling.

Teong’s win means he adds to the gold won during the 2017 Games in the 50m freestyle.



Follow Mediacorp’s coverage of the 30th SEA Games and get the widest Team Singapore coverage with four LIVE channels on Toggle. Go to toggle.sg/seagames2019 for details.

