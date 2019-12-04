Singapore lawn bowlers clinch historic SEA Games gold

CLARK, Philippines: Goh Quee Kee, Lim Poh Eng and Shermeen Lim won Singapore’s first ever SEA Games gold in lawn bowls on Wednesday (Dec 4) after they beat the Philippines 16-13 in the women’s triples final.

Malaysia clinched bronze after beating Brunei 17-15 in the third and fourth placed match.

Earlier in the competition, Singapore’s trio had also beaten the Philippines 19-14 in the preliminary round.

The closest Singapore came to winning gold in a lawn bowls event previously was in 2007 and 2017 when Chia Tee Chak and Lee Yuan Min finished with silvers in the men’s singles.

The gold brings Singapore’s total gold medal tally to nine after an action-packed Tuesday, which saw bowler New Hui Fen, fencer Amita Berthier, skater Cheyenne Goh and chess exponent Gong Qianyun all claiming victories.

