Singapore lawn bowlers clinch SEA Games gold

CLARK, Philippines: Goh Quee Kee, Lim Poh Eng and Shermeen Lim won SEA Games gold in lawn bowls on Wednesday (Dec 4) after they beat the Philippines 16-13 in the women’s triples final.

Malaysia clinched bronze after beating Brunei 17-15 in the third and fourth placed match.

Earlier in the competition, Singapore’s trio had also beaten the Philippines 19-14 in the preliminary round.

The gold brought Singapore’s total gold medal tally to nine after an action-packed Tuesday, which saw bowler New Hui Fen, fencer Amita Berthier, skater Cheyenne Goh and chess exponent Gong Qianyun all claiming victories.

Follow Mediacorp's coverage of the 30th SEA Games and get the widest Team Singapore coverage with four LIVE channels on Toggle. Go to toggle.sg/seagames2019 for details.



Editor's note: A previous version of this article said this was Singapore's first SEA Games gold medal in lawn bowls. The Singapore National Olympic Council subsequently clarified that information stored in its database was incorrect and there has been a previous SEA Games gold for Singapore in this event.