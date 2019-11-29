Netball: Singapore lose to Malaysia in tightly-contested game, but move on to semis

LAGUNA: It was a SEA Games round-robin match played with the intensity of a final and at the end of it, Malaysia emerged victorious 54-49 as they beat rivals Singapore at the Santa Rosa multi-purpose sports complex in Laguna on Friday (Nov 29).

Despite both sides unbeaten prior to the clash and certain of making the semifinals, there was still lots to play for, Malaysia the defending champions and Singapore the 2015 champions.



Carmen Goh tries to win the ball from her Malaysian opponent. (Photo: Matthew Mohan)

An extremely tight first quarter saw Singapore take the lead for most of the 15 minutes.

But excellent shooting from Malaysia’s Norashikin Zaman and a number of key interceptions meant that their opponents led 15-12.

Malaysia stretched their lead further in the second, but Singapore refused to let their opponents run away with the game. An excellent third quarter, highlighted by strong defence and stellar shooting from captain Charmaine Soh meant they trailed by two points at 38-40.

But the sheer physicality of the Malaysian side and their tenacity in winning interceptions meant that they closed out the match as winners.

Singapore had beaten Philippines, Brunei, and Thailand in their first three games.

At the last edition of the Games, Singapore missed out on gold after losing to Malaysia 65-41 in the finals.

Singapore will face Thailand in the semis on Sunday.



