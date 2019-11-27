Netball: Singapore beat Brunei for second consecutive SEA Games win

LAGUNA: After enduring a nervy first quarter, Singapore’s netball team made it two wins in as many matches at the 30th SEA Games after beating Brunei on Wednesday (Nov 27).

The bronze medallists at the last edition of the Games were no pushovers, but were handed a 62-38 defeat by Singapore at the Santa Rosa multi-purpose sports complex in Laguna.



Brunei raced to a 4-1 lead early in the first quarter of the preliminary round match. A combination of sharp shooting and good defence meant they led Singapore 9-8 at the end of the quarter.

But Natalie Milicich’s team managed to gradually pull away in the second quarter, going into the half ahead 25-20.

A Brunei player attempts a shot during a SEA Games netball match against Singapore on Nov 27, 2019. (Photo: Matthew Mohan)

Singapore established a double digit lead for the first time in the third quarter as they continued to find their rhythm, stretching the lead to 43-28.

And the defending silver medallists proved simply too strong in the final quarter as they outlasted their opponents to close out the game.

Singapore's Charmaine Soh plays a pass during a SEA Games netball match against Brunei on Nov 27, 2019. (Photo: Matthew Mohan)

Singapore had cruised past hosts Philippines 80-28 in their opening game at the 30th Sea Games on Monday.

At the last edition of the Games, Singapore missed out on gold after losing to host and causeway rivals Malaysia 65-41 in the finals.

Singapore will next face Thailand on Thursday.



A Brunei player is faced by two Singapore defenders during their SEA Games netball match on Nov 27, 2019. (Photo: Matthew Mohan)

