Bowling: New Hui Fen wins gold in SEA Games women’s singles

MANILA: It was a stormy day in Manila on Tuesday (Dec 3), but as Typhoon Kammuri lashed the Philippines with heavy rain and fierce winds, inside the Coronado Lanes, New Hui Fen was a picture of calm as she took a win in the women's bowling singles.

She clinched gold with a total of score of 1,372, while Indonesia's Tanya Roumimper took silver and New’s compatriot Shayna Ng bagged a bronze.

The event’s defending champion Cherie Tan finished in 13th place.

New Hui Fen competes in the Women’s Singles competition. (Photo: Matthew Mohan)

New’s win brings Singapore’s total gold tally up to five. It is also her first individual medal at any edition of the Games.

Team Singapore sent its biggest away contingent to the SEA Games this year, with 666 athletes from 48 sports.

New Hui Fen reacts after winning gold. (Photo: Matthew Mohan)

In 2017, Team Singapore’s contingent of 560 athletes in Kuala Lumpur won 58 gold, 59 silver and 71 bronze medals.

