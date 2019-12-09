Singapore's Noah Lim wins jiu-jitsu gold at sport's SEA Games debut

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Noah Lim won a SEA Games gold medal in jiu-jitsu on Monday (Dec 9), as the sport made its debut at the regional competition.

Lim beat Thailand’s Suwijak Kuntong by submission in the less 62kg ne-waza category, claiming Singapore’s first SEA Games gold in the sport.

Jiu-jitsu, along with other martial arts like kurash and sambo, is one of the new sports making its debut in this year’s SEA Games.



Also on Monday, Singapore's Benjamin Chia lost to the Philippines' Dean Michael Roxas and had to settle for the silver medal in the men's less 85kg category, while Teh May Yong clinched a bronze in the women's less 49kg category against Indonesia's Nura Amalia.

