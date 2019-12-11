Curtain falls on SEA Games 2019 with exuberant closing ceremony

MANILA: The curtain came down on the 30th SEA Games on Wednesday night (Dec 11) with an exuberant closing ceremony at the New Clark City Athletic Stadium.

The athletes parade kickstarted the festivities, as competitors from the various nations took centre-stage.

Then it was the turn of local musicians such as Arnel Pineda to belt out a number of cover hits such as Guns N' Roses' Sweet Child Of Mine and Bon Jovi's Living On A Prayer.



A drone show then turned the inky black sky into a stunning screen showcasing the different sports contested at the Games.

The captivating showcase then culminated in the display of the Games theme: We Win As One.

Team Singapore parade at the SEA Games 2019 closing ceremony. (Photo: SportSG)

Individual awards were handed out to the Games’ best male and female athletes - Singapore’s Quah Zheng Wen and Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Anh Vien.

Both Quah and Nguyen won six golds and two silvers.

Philippine surfer Roger Casugay took home the fair play award - for his act of bravery in saving competitor Arip Nurhidayat in the midst of a competition round.

After speeches by Philippines Southeast Asian Games organising committee chair Alan Peter Cayetano and Philippines Olympic Council president Abraham Tolentino, the Games were officially declared closed.



The SEA Games flame was then extinguished, before the flag was handed over to Vietnam, which will host the 2021 edition of the Games.

Fireworks lights up the sky during the closing ceremony of the SEA Games at the athletics stadium in Clark, north of Manila on Dec 11, 2019. (Photo: AFP/TED ALJIBE)

Fireworks are seen at the SEA Games 2019 closing ceremony. (Photo: SportSG)

A visual extravaganza of exploding fireworks for close to five minutes then sent the crowd into raptures. Pop group The Black Eyed Peas rounded off a celebratory night with a dazzling performance to cap off proceedings.

The Games saw team Singapore’s largest away contingent in history win 53 gold medals. Its medal haul of 53 gold, 46 silver and 68 bronze took its total medal tally to 167 with 51 medals coming from debutants at the Games.



This is the third consecutive SEA Games where Team Singapore has achieved more than 50 gold medals.