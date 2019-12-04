Swimming: Quah Ting Wen sets new Games record in 100m freestyle

CLARK: Swimmer Quah Ting Wen lowered her own Games record in the women’s 100m freestyle after clocking 54.75 seconds in the heats of the event at the New Clark City Aquatic Centre on Wednesday (Dec 4).

The previous record had stood at 55.74s, set by Quah at the 2017 Games in Kuala Lumpur.

Quah finished first overall, while teammate Cherlyn Yeoh finished third with a time of 56.75s.

Both swimmers will compete in the finals of the event later tonight.

Quah’s national record, set at the 15th Singapore National Swimming Championships earlier this year, currently stands at 54.62s.

Today marks the first day of competition for Singapore’s swimmers who will be looking to build on their stellar showing at the 2017 Games where they clinched 19 gold medals.

