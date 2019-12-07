Sailing: Ryan Lo wins SEA Games gold, retains title

NEW CLARK CITY, Philippines: Singapore sailor Ryan Lo won gold in the men’s laser standard on Saturday (Dec 7) at the Subic Bay Yacht Club, retaining his SEA Games title.

Lo’s total of nine points after eight races meant that he finished first out of five competitors in the fleet.

Just last year, Lo clinched a bronze medal in the same event at the 2018 Asian Games.

Singapore’s sailing team also picked up three silvers on Saturday through Radiance Koh in the women’s optimist (under 16), Kenan Tan in the men’s optimist (under 16) and Victoria Chan in the women’s laser radial.

