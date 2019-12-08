Athletics: Shanti Pereira clinches second SEA Games 2019 bronze in 100m

NEW CLARK CITY: Shanti Pereira won a bronze medal in the women's 100m final with a time of 11.66s at the SEA Games 2019 on Sunday (Dec 8) - her second bronze this weekend.



Finishing third in a field of eight, Pereira trailed Vietnam national Le Tu Chinh who finished in first place. Philippines' Kristina Knott came in second.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Pereira's 100m bronze at the Athletics Stadium is her third in three consecutive Games.



Earlier in the day, she finished sixth in a field of 14 in the heats, clocking 11.77s.



She also won bronze in the 200m final on Saturday, coming in behind Knott and Le who were first and second respectively.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Follow Mediacorp’s coverage of the 30th SEA Games and get the widest Team Singapore coverage with four LIVE channels on Toggle. Go to toggle.sg/seagames2019 for details.

