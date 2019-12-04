Fencing: Singapore's Kiria Tikanah takes gold in individual epee at SEA Games

MANILA: Singaporean fencer Kiria Tikanah Abdul Rahman won the women's epee final on Wednesday (Dec 4), bringing home the first gold medal for Singapore in the event since 1989.

She beat Philippines' Abella Haniel 15-12 and won Singapore's 13th gold medal at SEA Games 2019.



Kiria's teammate Cheryl Lim bagged the joint bronze medal earlier in the tournament, held at the World Trade Center in Manila. Cheryl lost to Kiria 15-10 in the semi-finals.

Kiria's win is the second gold medal for Singapore in fencing at the Games, after Amita Berthier won the individual foil on Tuesday.

Fencer Kiria Tikanah Abdul Rahman at the SEA Games 2019. (Photo: SNOC)

Singapore previously won bronze in SEA Games 2011 and 2015 for this category.



In the men's individual foil semi-finals, Joshua Ian Lim was awarded the joint bronze medal after losing to Thailand's Mayakarn Chornnasun 15-13.



