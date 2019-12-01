Floorball: No clean sweep of golds for Singapore at SEA Games as Thailand win men’s finals in penalty shootout

MANILA: Thailand men’s floorball team fought back from four goals down to beat Singapore 10-9 (2-1 on penalties) on Sunday (Dec 1) at the University of Philippines College of Human Kinetics gym to ensure there would be no clean sweep of golds at the 30th SEA Games for their rivals.

Thailand’s win means only the Singapore women’s team retain their title as SEA Games champions after wins in the 2015 edition.

Earlier in the day, the women’s floorball team came from behind to beat Thailand 3-2 in the final.

Singapore had played out a 7-7 draw with the Thais in the group stage but this game would prove to be just as thrilling.

Singapore’s R Suria attempts to block a shot. (Photo: Matthew Mohan)

Jenmark Sorrenda scores his second. (Photo: Matthew Mohan)

It was Singapore who took the lead with just five minutes played, with Jenmark Sorrenda scoring off a box play.

But the goal only stunned Thailand back to life and they scored a quick-fire double to take the lead.

Singapore fought back and a wraparound shot from R Suria after a five-minute penalty for an opponent meant they got back on level terms.

Jenmark then put Singapore ahead with an unstoppable shot, with just two minutes in the first period left to play.

Thai floorball players celebrate their win. (Photo: Matthew Mohan)

Singapore could have extended their lead in the early moments of the second period - but failed to capitalise on a two men advantage. But there would be no stopping them as Ng Juin Jie tapped home to extend the lead to 4-2.

Thailand then clawed their way back to 4-3 before a goal from Lee Chee Yong restored Singapore’s two-goal cushion.

Tng Zong Wei celebrates his goal. (Photo: Matthew Mohan)

Consecutive goals from an exuberant Tng Zong Wei and another from R Suria stunned the shellshocked Thais and gave Singapore an unassailable four-goal lead. A tap in from Pawat Thaidit meant Singapore had a three-goal cushion going into the final period.

A Glendon Phua goal in the final period looked to have eased the nerves but the Thais forced their way back into the game with four goals in the same period.

And at 8-8, it look like Thailand would take the lead. A penalty shot was awarded to them but a superb stop from the Singapore goalkeeper denied Alexander Rinefalk, meaning the defending champions were still in with a shout.

With the game tied, it went to penalties and it was Thailand who ultimately came up on top as Christian Karlsson saved all but one of Singapore’s efforts.

