3 more Singapore footballers broke curfew during SEA Games: FAS

SINGAPORE: Three more footballers from Singapore's SEA Games squad were found to have broken curfew during the tournament in the Philippines, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said on Monday (Dec 9).

This brings the total number of footballers caught breaking curfew while in the Philippines to nine, out of a squad of 20 who made the trip for the SEA Games.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"Shah Shahiran, Hami Syahin and Saifullah Akbar will face disciplinary measures along with the other six players," said the FAS, adding their offences were discovered after "further thorough investigations".

It added: "The FAS would like to reiterate that such conduct by national team players is wholly unacceptable and any player found guilty of such offences will be dealt with severely."

Advertisement

Advertisement

This comes after FAS said last week six other players - Tajeli Salamat, Joshua Pereira, Zulqarnaen Suzliman, Zharfan Rohaizad, Kenji Rusydi and Lionel Tan - will face "stiff sanctions" for breaking curfew.



"Their actions contravened the code of conduct that all national players are expected to abide by and as such, they will be dealt with by the FAS," it said.

Head coach Fandi Ahmad had also voiced his disappointment with the players, calling the incident an "unnecessary setback for the team".



Follow Mediacorp’s coverage of the 30th SEA Games and get the widest Team Singapore coverage with four LIVE channels on Toggle. Go to toggle.sg/seagames2019 for details.

