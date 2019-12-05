6 Singapore footballers to face disciplinary hearings for breaking curfew at SEA Games: SNOC

SINGAPORE: Six players from the Singapore football SEA Games squad will face disciplinary hearings after they broke curfew while in the Philippines, said the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) on Thursday (Dec 5).

“Six Singapore footballers broke curfew while at the SEA Games, breaching the team’s code of conduct,” said the SNOC.

“They were given a stern formal warning and will face disciplinary hearings upon their return to Singapore after the SEA Games.”

Two sources who asked not to be named told CNA that the incident occurred on the night of Singapore’s 3-0 loss to Thailand on Dec 1.

The team beat Brunei 7-0 on Thursday for their only win of the tournament.

In 2014, Olympic champion Joseph Schooling and two other team Singapore swimmers received a letter of warning after a late night out at the Asian Games in Incheon, Korea.

Additional reporting by Matthew Mohan.